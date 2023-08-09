Canadian Fernandez wins marathon match, beats Haddad Maia

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare from Czechia's Karolina Pliskova to win 7-6(6), 6-2 in second-round action the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Swiatek serves to Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi