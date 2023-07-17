Naby Keïta will miss start of season for Werder Bremen because of injury

FILE - Liverpool's then player Naby Keita reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, May 28, 2022. Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the start of the season for Werder Bremen after getting injured in pre-season. Bremen says the player will miss “several weeks” because of a groin injury he got while warming up for a friendly game against VfB Oldenburg on Sunday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)