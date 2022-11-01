Toronto Arrows re-sign former Canadian under-20 scrum half Cole Brown

Toronto Arrows scrum half Cole Brown is show in action against Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play in Toronto on May 8, 2022. The Toronto Arrows have re-signed scrum half Cole Brown for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. Brown, 22, missed most of the 2022 season due to a pair of foot injuries. After returning from the first injury, he started and scored a try only to sidelined by another foot injury. Restored to heath, Brown was the starting scrum half for McMaster in the fall OUA season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Arrows, Kyle Gilmor