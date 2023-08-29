Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino both out of U.S. Open's first round

Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 loss to 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Tuesday. Fernandez returns a shot to Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer