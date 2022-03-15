Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Dallas 0

Arizona 6 Montreal 3

New York Rangers 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Washington 4 New York Islanders 3 (SO)

Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7 Vegas 3

Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Edmonton 7 Detroit 5

Vancouver 6 New Jersey 3

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 0

Florida 3 San Jose2 (OT)

---

AHL

Utica 3 Belleville 2 (OT)

Rockford 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)

Manitoba 2 Abbotsford1 (OT)

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10: p.m.

---

AHL

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

