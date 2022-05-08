Lightning bury Maple Leafs early to even first-round series 2-2

Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Stamkos scored one minute into the first period to spark an early barrage as the Tampa Bay Lightning steamrolled the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Sunday to knot their first-round playoff series 2-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara