Canucks defend Ekman-Larsson buyout; aim to fill spot in draft, free agency

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The decision to buy out the contract of defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was "too good to pass up" and offers the Vancouver Canucks a chance to move on from a player whose performance didn't fit his cost, general manager Patrik Allvin said. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck