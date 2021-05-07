9 Super League clubs accept UEFA fines, 3 rebels face bans

FILE - In this Friday April 23, 2021 file photo, fans protest against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke before their English Premier League soccer match against Everton, outside the Emirates Stadium in London. The fans want owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over its bid to join the failed Super League. Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars, Friday May 7, 2021. The remaining trio of rebels, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. (AP Photo/Frank Griffiths, File)