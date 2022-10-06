Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) celebrates his second goal of the game with centre Josh Norris (9) during third period NHL hockey action against the New Jersey Devils in Ottawa, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday at Steele Community Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang