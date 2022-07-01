Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

FILE - Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz, Mats Zuccarello and Alexander Radulov sit on the bench as coach Jim Montgomery, center rear, watches play against the Nashville Predators during the third period of Game 4 in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)