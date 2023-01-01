Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

Canada’s Colton Dach, centre, battles for the puck in the corner with Austria’s Finn van Ee, left, and Aron Summer during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Halifax on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Dach's tournament-ending injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese