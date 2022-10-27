Veteran Canadian flanker Karen Paquin savours one more Rugby World Cup adventure

Canada's Karen Paquin, centre, is pursued by Brazil's, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, as she runs on her way to scoring a try, in their women's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Veteran flanker Paquin and Canada face the U.S. for the second time in a week Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But this time it's win or go home as the North American rivals meet in the quarterfinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Shuji Kajiyama