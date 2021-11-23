Gushue edges Jacobs to remain unbeaten at Canada's Olympic curling trials

Team Gushue skip Brad Gushue instructs his team against Team Koe during Draw 4 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Gushue edged Brad Jacobs 7-6 in an extra end Tuesday afternoon to remain unbeaten at Canada’s Olympic curling trials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards