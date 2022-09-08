Canada's Duvernay-Tardif would love one more NFL season before calling it a career

Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif poses next to an ice sculpture of the Vince Lombardi Trophy during an event to celebrate his win in Montreal, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Duvernay-Tardif, who put his NFL career on hold to begin a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital to fulfil doctorate requirements, is hoping for one more football season before retiring this winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes