Giroux, Nylander, Vasilevskiy named NHL's three stars of the week

Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (28) shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, January 27, 2023. Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov