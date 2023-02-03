Kurleigh Gittens Jr. re-signs with Argos, Janarion Grant stays with Blue Bombers

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) runs with the football during practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Gittens Jr. inked a three-year deal with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed returner Janarion Grant to a one-year extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu