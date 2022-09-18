Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

Luisa Stefani, left, of Brazil, bump fists with Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada during a women's doubles match against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, of Japan, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. Dabrowski and her partner Stefani captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Aaron Doster