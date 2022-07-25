Dubois denies making trade request, says Montreal comments 'blown out of proportion'

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves a tip by Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Jeff Petry (26) defends during third period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. Dubois says he never asked the Winnipeg Jets for a trade and comments that he wants to play in Montreal were blown out of proportion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods