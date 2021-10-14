Ivanovic, Pennetta, Moya among 6 nominees for tennis Hall

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2015, file photo, Flavia Pennetta, of Italy, returns a shot to Samantha Stosur, of Australia, at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black are the new nominees on the International Tennis Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022, joining holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero. The Rhode Island-based Hall announced the candidates Thursday, Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)