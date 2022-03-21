Jets trade Nathan Beaulieu to Penguins, ship Bryan Little's contract to Coyotes

Winnipeg Jets' Nathan Beaulieu, right, watches as Seattle Kraken's Joonas Donskoi passes then puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Winnipeg Jets have traded defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)