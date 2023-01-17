Canada's Gabel, Howard headline Premier Hockey Federation all-star event in Toronto

Team Sonnet forward Brittany Howard (41) fist-bumps Team Bauer defender Cat Quirion (26) after a hockey game as part of the Secret Dream Gap Tour, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Arlington, Va. Loren Gabel and Brittany Howard lead the Canadian side chosen for the Premier Hockey Federation's three-team, all-star event Jan. 29 in Toronto.

The PHF announced Tuesday the 45 players, split between teams representing Canada, the United States and the world, who will play a round-robin tournament at the downtown Mattamy Athletic Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nick Wass