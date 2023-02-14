Canada's Marino out of Qatar Open with first-round loss to Kasatkina

Rebecca Marino of Canada plays a forehand return to Zhu Lin of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Marino fell 7-6 (5), 6-2 to Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the opening round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake