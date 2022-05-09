Leafs captain John Tavares struggling offensively with Lightning series tied 2-2

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) battle for the puck during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Tavares has yet to register a point at 5-on-5 in Toronto's first-round playoff series with Tampa Bay, which sits tied 2-2 following Sunday's 7-3 blowout loss at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions at Amalie Arena. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)