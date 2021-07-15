England flanker banned for kneeing Canadian prop Jake Ilnicki in the face

Seattle Seawolves' veteran prop Jake Ilnicki plays during a 39-17 loss to the Toronto Arrows in Tukwila, Wash. in this Feb. 22, 2020 handout photo. England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been banned for four matches for kneeing Ilnicki in the face during England's 70-14 rugby win at Twickenham on Saturday, July 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Quinn Width, Seattle Seawolves *MANDATORY CREDIT*