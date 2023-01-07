Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, pass the ball past Canada's Ismael Kone during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup on Saturday. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Darko Vojinovic