Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

New York Rangers 4, Detroit 0

Nashville 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

Edmonton 4, Vegas 0

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3

Washington 8, Montreal 4

Toronto 5, Ottawa 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4

Dallas 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 7, Carolina 4

Calgary 9, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3 (SO)

Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 3, Rockford 2

Springfield 2, Charlotte 1 (SO)

W-B/Scranton 6, Birdgeport 5

Laval 4, Cleveland 2

Henderson 4, Stockton 1

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4 (OT)

Toronto 5, Syracuse 1

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Hartford 2, Rochester 1

Chicago 6, Texas 4

Colorado 6, Tucson 5

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Utah 99, Dallas 93

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111

Golden State 123, Denver 107

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

National League

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Interleague

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

---

MLS

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, San Jose 2

Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0

Portland 0, Houston 0

Dallas 0, New York Red Bulls 0

Orlando 2, Columbus 0

New England 2, Charlotte 1

Austin 3, D.C. United 2

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Galaxy 0, Chicago 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Miami 1, Seattle 0

---

NLL

Toronto 15, Halifax 7

Buffalo 18, Georgia 9

Albany 11, Philadelphia 5

New York 15, Rochester 7

Saskatchewan 9, Colorado 8

Calgary 15, Vancouver 13

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.