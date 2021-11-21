Sunday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Buffalo 4

Calgary 4 Boston 0

Toronto 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Chicago 1 Vancouver 0

Seattle 5 Washington 2

Arizona 2 Los Angeles 1 (OT)

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 97 Dallas 91

L.A. Lakers 121 Detroit 116

Chicago 109 New York 103

Phoenix 126 Denver 97

Golden State 119 Toronto 104

---

Canadian Soccer Championship

Montreal 1 Toronto 0

---

Canadian Premier League

Semifinal

Forge 3 York United 1

---

AHL

Tucson 2 Iowa 1

Milwaukee 5 Manitoba 2

Springfield 5 Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 6 Toronto 5 (OT)

Hershey 4 Charlotte 2

Stockton 4 Ontario 2

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, ppd

---

NFL

Baltimore 16 Chicago 13

Cleveland 13 Detroit 10

Houston 22 Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41 Buffalo 15

Miami 24 N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34 Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40 New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30 Jacksonville 10

Washington 27 Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32 Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23 Seattle 13

Kansas City 19 Dallas 9

L.A. Chargers 41 Pittsburgh 37

---

MLS Playoffs

Eastern Conference

New York City 2 Atlanta 0

Western Conference

Portland 3 Minnesota 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.