Poole's career night lifts Curry-less Warriors past Raptors 126-110

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to stop Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) from going to the net during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Poole poured in a career-high 43 points as the Golden State Warriors earned a 126-110 win and handed the Toronto Raptors a fifth consecutive loss on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn