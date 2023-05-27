Saturday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Dallas 4 Vegas 2
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Semifinals
At Tampere, Finland
Canada 4 Latvia 2
Germany 4 United States 3 (OT)
---
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Hershey 4 Rochester 2
(Hershey leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
Coachella Valley 5 Milwaukee 3
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
Memorial Cup
At Kamloops, B.C.
Preliminary Round
Seattle 6 Peterborough 3
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Finals
Boston 104 Miami 103
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 9 Toronto 7
Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 5 Baltimore 3
Houston 6 Oakland 3
National League
Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1
San Francisco 3 Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 10 N.Y. Mets 7
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 2 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 6 Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 5 Pittsburgh 0
Washington 4 Kansas City 2
Boston 2 Arizona 1
St. Louis 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)
Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)
---
CFL
Pre-Season
Hamilton 27 Toronto 22
Saskatchewan 30 B.C. 27
Winnipeg 25 Edmonton 23
---
MLS
CF Montreal 1 Miami 0
Toronto 2 D.C. United 1
St. Louis City 3 Vancouver 1
Seattle 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0
Chicago 3 New England 3
Philadelphia 3 New York City FC 1
Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1
Houston 2 Austin 1
Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota 1
Cincinnati 1 Colorado 0
Charlotte 1 LA Galaxy 0
FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1
---
NLL
Final
Buffalo 13 Colorado 12
(Buffalo leads best-of-three series 1-0)
---