Auger-Aliassime through to Libema Open semifinals with win over Khachanov

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christophe Ena