Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 4 Dallas 0

Arizona 6 Montreal 3

New York Rangers 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Washington 4 New York Islanders 3 (SO)

Nashville 4 Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7 Vegas 3

Boston 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Edmonton 7 Detroit 5

Vancouver 6 New Jersey 3

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 0

Florida 3 San Jose2 (OT)

---

AHL

Utica 3 Belleville 2 (OT)

Rockford 4 Cleveland 3 (OT)

Manitoba 2 Abbotsford1 (OT)

---

NBA

Memphis 135 Indiana 102

Brooklyn 150 Orlando 108

Miami 105 Detroit 98

Phoenix 131 New Orleans 115

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.