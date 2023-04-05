Wednesday's Scoreboard

Women's World Hockey Championship

Canada 4 Switzerland 0

Finland 14 France 1

USA 7 Japan 1

---

NHL

Edmonton 3 Anaheim 1

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 1

NY Rangers 6 Tampa Bay 3

---

AHL

Hartford 2 Toronto 1 (OT)

Cleveland 1 Belleville 0 (SO)

Calgary 3 Coachella Valley 1

Charlotte 5 WB/Scranton 0

Providence 3 Hershey 1

Syracuse 3 Rochester 2 (OT)

Chicago 6 Milwaukee 5 (OT)

Bakersfield 3 Colorado 0

Henderson 5 Tucson 4 (SO)

San Jose 6 San Diego 3

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Kansas City 0

Texas 5 Baltimore 2

Houston 8 Detroit 2

Cleveland 6 Oakland 4 (10 ings)

LA Angels 4 Seattle 3

National League

Atlanta 5 St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 7 NY Mets 6

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (ppd)

Interleague

Miami 5 Minnesota 2

NY Yankees 4 Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 7 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7 San Francisco 3

---

NBA

Boston 97 Toronto 93

Brooklyn 123 Detroit 108

New York 138 Indiana 129

Milwaukee 105 Chicago 92

Atlanta 134 Washington 116

New Orleans 138 Memphis 131 (OT)

Dallas 123 Sacramento 119

LA Clippers 125 LA Lakers 118

---

CONCACAF Champions League

Los Angeles FC 3 Vancouver Whitecaps 0

UANL 1 CD Motagua 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.