Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport; had failed drug test at US Open

FILE - Romania's Simona Halep reacts as she plays Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, in a women's singles quarterfinal match on the tenth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 6, 2022. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport. The charge announced Friday, May 19, 2023, “is separate and in addition to” the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August, the ITIA said. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)