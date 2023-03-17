Third time a charm? Canada's Einarson seeks to climb world curling podium

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, from left to right, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard, lead Briane Harris, alternate Krysten Karwacki and coach Reid Carruthers walk down the ice after defeating Manitoba in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Einarson's quest to complete unfinished business at the women's world curling championship starts Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck