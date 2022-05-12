Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)