Wife of WNBA's Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Russian airport on February 17 after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has not heard the WNBA star's voice even once in the four months since her arrest in Moscow. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)