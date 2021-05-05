NFL experience taught CFL lineman Frank Beltre the need to be self-sufficient

Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Frank Beltre, left, and defensive lineman Brandon Boudreaux take a souvenir photo during the Western Conference practice, in Toronto on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Football has helped provide Beltre with an education and an opportunity for a professional career, but it's also taught the CFL defensive lineman a harsh lesson about how unstable and unforgiving the sport can be. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson