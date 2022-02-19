Saturday's Games

NHL

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2

Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)

St. Louis 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4

Calgary 2, Seattle 1

---

AHL

Belleville 5, Toronto 4 (OT)

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 3, Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Chicago 5, Iowa 3

San Jose 7, Texas 6 (SO)

Tucson 4, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3 (SO)

---

NLL

Halifax 15, Georgia 10

Toronto 13 Albany 9

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.