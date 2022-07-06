Coach Bob Bradley says Lorenzo Insigne's Toronto FC debut to be delayed by injury

Toronto FC's new signing Lorenzo Insigne is paraded before fans at a PR event in Toronto on June 24, 2022. Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley says a calf injury may delay Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's debut until July 23. The former Napoli captain and fellow Italian Domenico Criscito have been waiting for Thursday's official opening of the league's secondary transfer window. But Insigne has been dealing with a calf injury suffered in Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young