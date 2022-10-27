Blue Bombers defence won't let Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke get comfortable

B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher (4) fails to make the reception in the end zone as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brandon Alexander (37) defends and Desmond Lawrence (46) watches during first half CFL football action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (14-3) host the Lions (12-5) Friday in the regular-season finale for both CFL clubs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck