Stanback ready to play for Alouettes against Tiger-Cats in CFL East semifinal

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Adam Auclair (32) and defensive back Damon Webb (34) during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. As Montreal prepares for Sunday's CFL East semifinal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stanback feels better than he ever has this season and is poised to help the Als earn their first playoff win in eight years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang