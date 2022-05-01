Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

Canada coach Emma Humphries looks on as Canada plays Bermuda at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer **MANDATORY CREDIT**