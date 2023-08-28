Herdman quits as Canada men's coach to move behind bench of Toronto FC in MLS

FILE - Canada's head coach John Herdman gestures at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Herdman quit as coach of Canada's men's national team on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, to move behind the bench at Toronto of Major League Soccer starting Oct. 1. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)