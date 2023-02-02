Canadian featherweight Kyle Nelson looks forward to high-profile UFC fight

Canadian UFC fighter Kyle (The Monster) Nelson poses on the scale ahead of his bout against Diego Ferreira in UFC 231 in Toronto on Friday, December 7, 2018. (The Korean Super Boy) Doo-ho Choi, a popular fighter with a history of earning performance bonuses, returns to action Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas after an absence of more than three years. Canadian featherweight Nelson will be looking to welcome the Korean back in the cage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young