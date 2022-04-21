CFL players take to social media during union's CBA talks with the league

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill takes questions from the media at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum during the CFL's Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Ont., Tuesday, December 7, 2021. The CFL Players' Association has put a public face on its contract talks with the CFL. This week, a number of CFLPA player reps, as well as executive members Henoc Muamba and Bighill, have publicly emphasized on social media the union's message it be treated as a partner by the CFL in talks and be part of a fair contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn