Saturday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 1 Anaheim 0

St. Louis 4 Montreal 1

Toronto 5 Chicago 4

Washington 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 4 New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 5 Arizona 3

Columbus 5 Seattle 4 (OT)

Carolina 3 Edmonton 1

Boston 4 Calgary 2

San Jose 2 Dallas 1

Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1

---

AHL

Abbotsford 5 San Jose 1

Charlotte 5 Syracuse 3

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)

Bridgeport 5 Toronto 4

Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4 Iowa 2

Rockford 2 Henderson 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Cleveland 2

Providence 3 Springfield 0

Chicago 4 Texas 3 (OT)

Stockton 5 Tucson 1

Colorado 2 Bakersfield 1

San Diego 3 Ontario 1

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 106 Orlando 104

Utah 123 Washington 98

Miami 118 Chicago 92

Cleveland 117 Sacramento 103

Memphis 113 Houston 106

Denver 127 San Antonio 112

Philadelphia 102 Golden State 93

---

MLS

MLS Cup

New York City 1 Portland 1 (NYC wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

---

