Saturday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 1 Anaheim 0
St. Louis 4 Montreal 1
Toronto 5 Chicago 4
Washington 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 5 Arizona 3
Columbus 5 Seattle 4 (OT)
Carolina 3 Edmonton 1
Boston 4 Calgary 2
San Jose 2 Dallas 1
Los Angeles 2 Minnesota 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 5 San Jose 1
Charlotte 5 Syracuse 3
Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)
Bridgeport 5 Toronto 4
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 4 Iowa 2
Rockford 2 Henderson 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Cleveland 2
Providence 3 Springfield 0
Chicago 4 Texas 3 (OT)
Stockton 5 Tucson 1
Colorado 2 Bakersfield 1
San Diego 3 Ontario 1
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 106 Orlando 104
Utah 123 Washington 98
Miami 118 Chicago 92
Cleveland 117 Sacramento 103
Memphis 113 Houston 106
Denver 127 San Antonio 112
Philadelphia 102 Golden State 93
---
MLS
MLS Cup
New York City 1 Portland 1 (NYC wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.