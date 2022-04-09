Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 3, Dallas 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3
Florida 4, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Seattle 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 4 (OT)
Toronto 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
Vegas 6, Arizona 1
Colorado 2, Edmonton 1 (SO)
Vancouver 4, San Jose 2
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 7, Toronto 5
Laval 5, Utica 3
Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1
Rochester 6, Belleville 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Rockford 4, Tucson 2
Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0
Providence 6, Bridgeport 2
Iowa 4, Texas 3 (SO)
Chicago 2, Manitoba 1 (OT)
Henderson 6, San Jose 3
Bakersfield 6, Colorado 5
Abbotsford 5, San Diego 2
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0 (10 innings)
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
National League
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 0
Miami 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Interleague
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 133, Indiana 120
Memphis 141, New Orleans 114
Golden State 100, San Antonio 94
L.A. Clippers 117, Sacramento 98
---
MLS
Orlando City 1, Chicago 0
Miami 3, New England 2
CF Montréal 2, New York Red Bulls 1
D.C. United at New York City FC ppd.
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2
FC Dallas 3, Colorado 1
Houston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Cincinnati at Seattle ppd.
Portland 3, Vancouver 2
---
NLL
New York 15, Buffalo 12
Toronto 11, Rochester 9
Calgary 14, Panther City 4
Colorado 11, San Deigo 10
Saskatchewan 15, Vancouver 13
---
