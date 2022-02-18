Canada stands to have Tokyo relay medal upgraded over Ujah doping

FILE - Silver medalist, team Britain, from left, Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pose, during the medal ceremony for the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. Britain's 4x100-meter relay team has been stripped of its silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Ujah’s sample taken in Japan in August, 2021, contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle. Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but CAS said he claimed to have not knowingly or intentionally doped and that “the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement." (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)