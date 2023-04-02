Potter fired by Chelsea after 6 months in charge

FILE - Chelsea's head coach Graham Potter celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending more than $600 million on players in the last two transfer windows. The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, April 2. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending around $630 million on players in the last two transfer windows.

The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left Chelsea in 11th place.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.

Potter was hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel.

