Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best-of-7)
Calgary 1 Dallas 0
(Calgary leads series 1-0)
Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (3 OT)
(Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)
Washington 4 Florida 2
(Washington leads series 1-0)
Colorado 7 Nashville 2
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Bakersfield 2 Abbotsford 1
(Bakersfield leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-7)
Boston 109 Milwaukee 86
(Series tied 1-1)
Memphis 106 Golden State 101
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9 Toronto 1
Minnesota 7 Baltimore 2
Boston 4 L.A. Angels 0
Houston 4 Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 10 Oakland 7 (10 innings)
National League
N.Y. Mets 5 Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0
Arizona 5 Miami 4
Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 3
Washington 10 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Texas 6 Philadelphia 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7 St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.